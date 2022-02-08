Jalandhar district clocks 100 Covid-19 cases

Jalandhar, February 7
Jalandhar district on Monday reported 100 new cases of Covid-19. With this, the tally has reached 77,675 in the district. As many as 75,174 persons recovered from the disease while the number of active cases in Jalandhar reached 939.
With no new death reported due to the virus in the district, the death tally in stood at 1,562. Of the 20, 23,049 samples collected in the district so far, reports of 18,63,920 samples came back negative.
Meanwhile, those tested positive are residents of Ganna pind, Guru Nanak Nagar, Baba Balak Nath Nagar, Basti Danishmanda, Grover Colony, Guru Ram Dass Colony and other areas.
10 +ve in Nawanshahr
The district on Monday reported 10 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 13,328. Those tested positive are residents of block Sujjon, block Muzaffarpur and block Balachaur. Meanwhile, no new death due to the virus was reported in the district and the number of active cases stood at 77. The death toll stood at 400.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon