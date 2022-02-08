Jalandhar district clocks 100 Covid-19 cases

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

Jalandhar district on Monday reported 100 new cases of Covid-19. With this, the tally has reached 77,675 in the district. As many as 75,174 persons recovered from the disease while the number of active cases in Jalandhar reached 939.

With no new death reported due to the virus in the district, the death tally in stood at 1,562. Of the 20, 23,049 samples collected in the district so far, reports of 18,63,920 samples came back negative.

Meanwhile, those tested positive are residents of Ganna pind, Guru Nanak Nagar, Baba Balak Nath Nagar, Basti Danishmanda, Grover Colony, Guru Ram Dass Colony and other areas.

10 +ve in Nawanshahr

The district on Monday reported 10 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 13,328. Those tested positive are residents of block Sujjon, block Muzaffarpur and block Balachaur. Meanwhile, no new death due to the virus was reported in the district and the number of active cases stood at 77. The death toll stood at 400.