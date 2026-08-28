Jalandhar district grinds to a halt as staff go on mass leave

The “Maha Hartal” by government employees across departments received an overwhelming response today, with work in most offices and educational institutions coming to a standstill.

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The employees, who had taken leave en masse, were asked to gather at the District Administrative Complex, where they held a three-hour protest and raised slogans against the government over the pending release of DA arrears and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

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Government schools and colleges across the city witnessed almost no student turnout as teachers remained on mass casual leave and joined the protest in large numbers. Hospital services were also affected, with medical staff attending only emergency cases. OPDs remained non-functional as doctors stayed away from work.

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Commuters, however, faced no issues as the state-run transport as well as private buses remained operational at the bus stand. There was no closure of roads or highways anywhere across the region. The markets and shopping malls also remained open with shoppers having a good time on account of Raksha Bandhan festival falling tomorrow.

The teachers showed up in maximum numbers in the protest at the DC office. A teacher of School of Eminence on Ladowali Road, Chander Shekhar, said, “In my career, I have seen several employee protests but none was organised to this scale. Today’s protest was massive and the build-up happened as the government is taking a lot of time to clear the DA issue. We hope talks between our representatives and the government bear fruit soon so that the unrest ends and everyone can resume work peacefully”.

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The protesting employees also received a lot of support from the opposition parties. Congress leader and retired DCP Rajinder Singh took part in the protest and condemned the government for paying no heed to the demands of the employees and pensioners.

Manoranjan Kalia, BJP leader, termed the decision of CM Bhagwant Mann to refuse to talk to the employees a reflection of his ‘arrogant behaviour’. “The government must give a hearing to all sections of society”, he said.