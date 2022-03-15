Jalandhar district leads in e-girdawari of crops this rabi season

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

Setting another benchmark, Jalandhar has emerged as one of the leading districts in the state in registration of e-girdawaris by entering 8,401 khasra girdawaris just in three days from March 10-12 for rabi season 2022.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said a mammoth exercise was initiated to achieve this Herculean task in the district on March 10. He said 5,062 khasra entries were made online in Jalandhar-1 tehsil, followed by 2,044 in Shahkot sub-tehsil, 855 in Jalandhar-II, 262 in Phillaur, 79 in Lohian, 52 in Nakodar and 35 in Goraya besides other entries.

Throwing light on the project, the DC said while taking a step further in the direction of digitisation, the state government had ordered e-girdawari of crops. He added that e-girdawari is a document, in which the patwari enters the name of owner, name of cultivator, land/khasra number, area, kind of land, cultivated and non cultivated area, source of irrigation, name of crop and its conditions, revenue and rate of revenue etc, minimum twice in a year. He also said that this year patwaris are entering their e-girdawari reports directly from the fields while making visits in their respective jurisdictions.

Thori said as many as 8,24,580 e-girdawaris have been entered in Jalandhar district for rabi season 2021 while entries for this season were being made directly by patwaris from the field.

“Several officials had been tasked with the responsibility of making e-girdawari online and 100% of records would be made online within a given time-frame,” said Thori. He also directed the officials to speed up this task and ensure one hundred percent entering of e-girdawaris by March 20. Notably, girdawari is a process under which patwaris prepare records of crops based on Shijra Lathaa (a map drawn on a piece of cloth) after visiting the fields.

Pointing out further, DSM Rimpal Gupta said the entire exercise of digitising crops was going on in full swing as all entries have to be made online by March 20.