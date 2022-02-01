Jalandhar district logs 261 new Covid cases, three deaths

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 31

As many as 261 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district on Monday. With these new cases, the tally has reached 76,870 in the district. The district also recorded three more deaths, pushing the death toll to 1,553. As many as 73,139 people have recovered from the illness in the district so far. The number of active cases stood at 2,187 in the district. Of the 19,99,434 samples collected in the district so far, report of 18,41,885 came back negative.

104 cases in Kapurthala

The district reported 80 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday. The district tally reached 23,277 and three deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached 566 in the district so far. A 73-year-old woman from SBS Nagar, Phagwara, a 65-year-old man from Lakhpur village and a 66-year-old man from Totti village here were identified as the victims.

Hoshiarpur clocks 5 deaths

The district on Monday reported 236 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 39,685. The district also reported five new deaths due to the virus. The death toll has reached 1,049. The deceased include a 79-year-old man, a resident of Block Mand Pandher; a 75-year-old man resident of Block Hajipur who died at Capitol Hospital, Jalandhar; a 67-year-old man of Block Chakkowal; a 70-year-old woman of Praladh Nagar; and a 75-year-old man of Block Mand Pandher, who died at Shriman Hospital in Jalandhar.