Jalandhar district reports 10 cases of Covid

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 18

The district reported 10 fresh cases of Covid on Sunday. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar increased to 81,034 cases today. As many as 79,018 people have recovered from Covid, while the number of active cases in Jalandhar is 36.

The Covid death tally in Jalandhar remained static at 1,980 today. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala reported no new case of Covid today.