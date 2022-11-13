Jalandhar district reports one fresh Covid case, no death

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 12

One new case of Covid-19 was reported in Jalandhar today. With this, the Covid tally in the district has reached 81,144 cases. As many as 79,152 people have recovered from the disease in Jalandhar. There are currently eight active cases in Jalandhar. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,984 today.

Besides, the Kapurthala district reported no new case of Covid-19 today. The Kapurthala district tally stayed at 24,463 cases today. The death toll remained 601.