Jalandhar district saw rise in drug cases

Looking back 2022

483 FIRs under NDPS Acts I 99 women among 721 held I Over 9-kg heroin seized

Two Adampur peddlers caught with drug money and heroin in Jalandhar. file photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 31

Extortion, gruesome murders, multiple gang arrests and an increased drug flow remained the highlights of the year in Jalandhar with several high-profile murders and drugs and extortion rackets surfacing in the region.

International Kabaddi Player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan’s murder rocked the region early in the year and the year ended with the high profile twin murder of Nakodar trader Timmy Chawla and constable Mandeep Singh.

A total of 483 cases were registered and 721 people were arrested by the Jalandhar rural police this year under the NDPS Act. Of those arrested, 622 were men and 99 were women.

In Jalandhar district, the rural police recovered 9 kg and 705 gm of heroin, 15 kg and 242 gm of opium, 2,924 kg and 142 gm of poppy husk, 850 gm of charas, 700 gm of intoxicating powder, 15 kg and 120 gm of ganja, 1,189 intoxicating injections, 42,550 intoxicating capsules and tablets, 190 bottles of syrup, 152 gm of methamphtamime (ICE) and 24 kg and 730 gm of green leaf.

Drugs caused grief and shock in many homes this year as sensational cases were highlighted in videos and reports.

In May, a video of a woman selling drugs from her home at Ganna Pind went viral after which cops arrested her. The accused, Manjit, was arrested with 10 gm of heroin. Her father-in-law had 15 cases registered against him under the NDPS Act, and her husband was also out on bail.

In May, in a major raid on drug peddlers, at least 600 police personnel and a team of the STF raided the Ganna Pind. They seized 92 kg of poppy husk, 60 gm of heroin, 260 litres of country-made liquor, Rs 5 lakh in cash and some gold ornaments. Six persons, including two women, were arrested. Five cases were registered under the NDPS Act and Excise Act.

The police have stated that at least 200 households at Ganna village had drug-related cases registered against a member. Cases have been registered against nearly 300 residents under the NDPS Act. Illicit distilling of alcohol was also rampant in the village.

In August, another video went viral where parents could be seen wailing over the death of their son who had allegedly died due to drug overdose. The body of their 27-year-old son, Ranjodh Singh of Talwandi Butian village, was recovered from a field at Reharwa village in Moga.

Under the Arms Act, the rural police in Jalandhar registered 14 cases and arrested 25 people. Under the Arms Act, the police recovered 84 pistols, 13 revolvers, five rifles, 317 cartridges, 34 magazines and two guns. This year, the Jalandhar rural police nabbed 46 members of seven different gangs. As many as 11 desi pistols, 26 pistols, one revolver, three guns, 44 live cartridges, three cartridges, five magazines and three datars were seized from the gang members.

Jalandhar SSP Swarandeep Singh said, “In Jalandhar, intensive action was taken against drug offenders in the past year. We will tighten the noose around such elements in the coming year,” he warned. “We are also working to attach the properties of many peddlers and requests are being made to patawaris, etc. When asked about proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in connection with NDPS cases in Jalandhar, the SSP said that it is not a sizeable figure as many POs have already been arrested in 2022 only.

Action to continue against offenders

Intensive action was taken against drug offenders in the past year. We will tighten the noose around such elements in the coming year as well. — Swarandeep Singh, Jalandhar SSP

