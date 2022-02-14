Jalandhar district sees 25 more infections

Jalandhar, February 13
The district reported 25 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. With the new cases, the tally of fresh cases reached 77,908. However, the district witnessed no new death.
The death toll stood at 1,566. As many as 75,952 people recovered from Covid-19 in the district while the number of active cases reached 390. Of the 20,44, 837 samples collected in the district so far, 18,83,385 samples tested negative.
8 cases in Kapurthala
The district reported eight new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. The district tally reached 23,710. No new death was reported in the district. The death toll stood at 579 in the district.
