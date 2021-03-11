Jalandhar district sees four new Covid cases

Jalandhar, June 1
Four fresh cases of Covid were reported in Jalandhar on Wednesday. The tally in the district has increased to 78,392 cases. As many as 76,801 people have recovered from the virus in the district while the number of active cases is 13. No virus-related death has been reported in the district and the toll remained constant at 1,578.
2 fresh cases in K’thala
With two fresh cases reported in Kapurthala on Wednesday, the district tally has increased to 23,903. Meanwhile, no new virus-related casualty has been reported in the district. The toll in Kapurthala remained constant at 583. The two new cases include a 67-year-old man in city and a 19-year-old girl of Bholath.
