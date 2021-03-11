Jalandhar district to get 75 Amrit Sarovar ponds: DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 11

As many as 75 ponds would be built in the district under mission `Amrit Sarovar’. DC Ghanshyam Thori on Wednesday reviewed the progress of this project and directed the officials to further accelerate the pace to accomplish the construction work within a given time-frame.

Chairing a review meeting, the DC said the project has been chalked out as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence. He further added that the step was aimed to tackle the depleting ground water level through establishment of new water bodies besides rejuvenation of existing ones. Each sarovar would be of one acre with water holding capacity of a total of 10,000 cubic meters, Thori said, adding, the water can be utilised for many purposes including irrigation, fishery or water chestnut cultivation besides others.

The DC further asked village panchayats to nominate a supervisor for the monitoring and timely completion of this project. He also stated that officials from the department of rural development would also be appointed to ensure smooth execution so that all ponds could be completed within the stipulated time-frame. He mentioned that plantation of trees would also be done at Amrit Sarovar work sites on the occasion of Independence Day in the presence of freedom fighters, their family members or any other elderly citizen of the village concerned.