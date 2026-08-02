Jalandhar District Youth Congress burns effigy of PM Modi, HM Shah

The Jalandhar District Youth Congress staged a massive agitation on Saturday evening at Shri Ram Chowk, burning the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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Led by the local Youth Congress team, hundreds of activists, students and citizens assembled to register a fierce protest against the Central government's deliberate attempts to sabotage peaceful student demonstrations at Jantar Mantar using dangerous provocative tactics.

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Angad Dutta (District President, Youth Congress Jalandhar Urban) placed the complete timeline and movement details of the mysterious "stone-laden truck" before the public. He alleged that the Centre intentionally planted weapons of provocation near peaceful student rallies at Jantar Mantar to incite violence and defame the student movement.

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Deepak Khosla (General Secretary, Punjab Youth Congress) added, "The sudden appearance of a stone-laden truck in a high-security zone during a peaceful protest exposes a grave conspiracy to engineer violence and frame peaceful student movements. The Youth Congress will not tolerate such high-handedness. We demand an immediate independent inquiry and if the Union Government fails to hold those responsible accountable, the Youth Congress will expand these agitations to every corner of Punjab." Meanwhile, as the effigies were set on fire, a minor blast occurred. The agitating youth had to quickly jump back to safety.