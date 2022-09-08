Jalandhar doctor couple’s son gets 19th rank in NEET

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

Coming as a proud moment for a Jalandhar-based doctor couple, their son Anmol Garg has stood out obtaining 19th rank in the NEET-UG examination result scoring 705 marks out of 720.

Anmol’s father Dr Nitish Garg is a renowned cardiologist and his mother Dr Vandana Garg is MBBS. “We had got the answer keys soon after the examination on July 17. We were expecting his marks in the range of 705-710 and rank to be in the top 50s. So, our guesses were going almost correct and we hope to see him in AIIMs whenever the admission process starts around next month”, said an elated father.

Anmol Garg, who has been a student of Apeejay School here, says that he aspires to be a cardiologist like his father. “Both my parents guided me so well and ensured that I remained focussed even in the tough times during Covid days”, he beamed.