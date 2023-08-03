Jalandhar: Double delight for city college alumni

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 2

Meenu, a native of Haryana and a BPEd pass out from St Soldier Group of Institutions here, has etched her name in history by conquering two of the world’s highest peaks — Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, she said it took her around two months to climb both these peaks, and her journey was marked with immense challenges, including the tragic loss of three of her friends who were part of the expedition group.

Despite facing numerous challenges along the way, Meenu’s unwavering determination propelled her forward. During her expedition to the Mount Everest, Meenu said she encountered adversity, with two of her fingers sustaining deep injuries. However, her indomitable spirit pushed her to overcome these obstacles and continue her ascent.

Amidst the harsh conditions and treacherous terrains, she emerged triumphant. At the summit of Mount Everest, she hoisted the Tricolour, symbolising her belief in women empowerment.

She said apart from climbing these two peaks, she had earlier also hoisted the Tricolour at other prominent peaks such as Friendship Peak in Himachal Pradesh, South Africa’s highest peak Kilimanjaro and Nepal’s peak Merapik.

Meanwhile, her exceptional accomplishments extend beyond mountaineering. A national-level gold medallist in taekwondo, she harbours the dream of climbing all seven summits. Coming from a humble background where her father is a small farmer and mother a homemaker, Meenu had sought financial help from both her institutions as well as the government so that she can participate in the upcoming international mountaineering championships.

“I have to go to Australia in September. For that, I need financial help,” she said.

While recognising her outstanding accomplishments, Anil Chopra, chairman of St Soldier Institute, expressed admiration for her determination and emphasised the importance of supporting and encouraging the youth to bring laurels to the country. He also assured all help from the institution in fulfilling her dreams