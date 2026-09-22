Jalandhar: Early paddy arrivals begin in mandis

Early arrivals of paddy have begun in grain markets across Jalandhar district despite government procurement scheduled to begin from October 1.

So far, around 3,000 quintals of paddy have arrived in the mandis, but procurement has not yet started.

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Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) Principal Agronomist (Rice) Dr Buta Singh Dhillon said the early arrivals were mainly of the short duration PR 126 variety. He said farmers who had sown the variety early have harvested it, mainly to clear their fields for the next crop.

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“The PAU recommends sowing PR 126 around June 25 so that the crop is ready by October 1,” Dr Dhillon said.

He explained that farmers who sowed the variety earlier than the recommended date have harvested it sooner, resulting in early arrivals at the mandis. Jalandhar district has 79 mandis where paddy procurement will take place during the upcoming procurement season.