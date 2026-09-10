Jalandhar: Ex-MP flags missing person cases, seeks probe by rights panel

Former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to take cognizance of two cases highlighted in reports published by The Tribune, alleging that the incidents raise serious questions about the law-and-order situation and possible lapses by public authorities.

In separate representations dated September 9, Khanna referred to newspaper reports titled “missing son is alive” and “after last rites and bhog, Punjab family find missing…” and requested the concerned authorities to examine the circumstances surrounding the cases. He alleged that the reported incidents raised concerns relating to human rights and claimed that the alleged non-action of public servants warranted scrutiny.

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In his representation to the NHRC, Khanna described the reported incidents as matters requiring the Commission’s attention and requested that necessary action be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with law. The representation was addressed to the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission at Manav Adhikar Bhawan, New Delhi.

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A similar representation was submitted to the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, where Khanna sought cognizance of the matter and action in the interest of justice. He referred to the same newspaper reports and alleged that the circumstances described in them indicated possible human-rights concerns arising from alleged official inaction.

Khanna also approached Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, requesting that the reported matters be taken up and that appropriate action be initiated against those responsible, if the allegations are found to be substantiated. The representation to the Governor similarly referred to the two The Tribune reports and characterised the issues as serious concerns relating to law and order and alleged human-rights violations.

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Khanna has sought intervention by the three constitutional and human-rights authorities so that the circumstances surrounding the reported cases can be examined and accountability determined in accordance with law.