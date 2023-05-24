 Jalandhar: Faculty Development Programme : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: Faculty Development Programme

Dignitaries during the inauguration of a faculty development programme at Apeejay Institute. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus is organising a five-day faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Micro and Small Rural Incubation in Technical Institutions’. The FDP is being sponsored by the Rural Development Department of National Institute of Teachers’ Training & Research (NITTR), Chandigarh. The resource person for the inaugural session was Dr Hemant Kumar Vinayak, associate professor, NITTR. Dr Rajesh Bagga, director, said the topic of rural entrepreneurship was highly important in the present times as it leads to the overall economic development of a nation. Among the invitees at the event are Anurag Arora, CEO Mink Organics, Agricultural Infrastructure Fund and Micro Activity through Joint Liability Group (JLG) and Small Housing Group (SHG) by Savita Singh, Support of Common Service Centre for Micro and Small Rural Incubation Centre by Er Manjinder Singh, Rural Incubation through horticulture schemes by Dr Sukhdip Singh Hundal, establishment of incubations centres in technical institutions by Dr Sarbjit Singh, Small Grassroots Innovation by Shibananda Dash, Rural Incubation through Dairy Schemes by Dr Srikant Sahoo and MSME Innovations and other schemes by Kundan Lal.

Investiture ceremony at Tagore’s

Investiture ceremony was held at Tagore’s International Smart School. Jasnoor Singh and Ananya Jain were elected head boy and head girl of the school, respectively. Karanveer and Komal were selected as vice-head boy and vice-head girl. Kashvi, Srishti, Amber Jain and Arshdeep were elected as captains from all the four houses — Blue Bell, Marigold, Lotus and Rose. Apart from this, the House prefects, student and teacher representatives of various clubs like science club, literary club, health and wellness club, eco club, heritage club, integrity club, music and fine arts, commerce club, math club etc. were assigned their respective responsibilities. School dean Vinod Shashi Jain and director Ruchika Jain congratulated the teachers and students.

3-week certificate course at Apeejay

Apeejay College of Fine Arts held a three-week certificate course in ‘Business Communication’ for the students of Class XII free of cost. The students of various schools in and around the city enrolled in it and reaped the maximum benefits of this golden opportunity. Dr Manisha, Sabina and Mitali taught the students about verbal and non-verbal communication and many skills for their personality development like team work, to make the best of the available opportunities, leadership skills, interpersonal skills and mock interview. They also learnt how to write business letters effectively and present business plan. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra expressing her views, said since the youth is the future of the nation, it is important to guide them and these free of cost skill enhancement classes give them an opportunity to explore the various courses which they might pursue in the future.

Poetry competition at PCM SD

The Punjabi Department of PCM SD Senior Secondary Collegiate School organised a poetry recitation competition in which the students of Class XI and XII participated with great enthusiasm. The main objective of the activity was to connect the students with Punjabi literature and enhance their talent. On this occasion, the students recited poems of famous Punjabi poets with great confidence. In the competition, Jasmine, Manhit, Vanshika and Sneha from Class XII got first, second and third position, respectively. Nisha secured the consolation prize. At the same time, Tanushka , Diksha and Priyanka grabbed the first, second and third position, respectively. Tisha got the consolation prize. College principal Pooja Parashar congratulated the students for their participation.

Shyna shines in varsity examination

Shyna, a student of MA (Economics) Semester I of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, has brought laurels to the college. She has got sixth position in the university with 74 per cent marks. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the student and motivated her to maintain her position. Dr Shallu Batra, head of the Economics Department also congratulated her.

DAV’s Divya first in ma sanskrit

Divya, a student MA Sanskrit, of DAV College student has performed well in GNDU third Semester result. She has scored 346 out of 400 marks and stood first in the university merit list. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar congratulated Divya and Prof Ritu Talwar, HoD, Prof Vivek Sharma and Prof Aruna Chopra. Prof Ritu Talwar congratulated Divya and her family members. Divya credited her success to her parents and teachers.

