Jalandhar: Farmers, villagers, activists demand action plan to save polluted Chitti Bein

Farmer leaders, village panchayat representatives and residents of villages along the Chitti Bein, including those from Shahkot and Lohian, on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Jalandhar district administration, expressing serious concern over dirty water and industrial pollutants flowing into the water stream in Doaba.

The farmers and activists demanded an immediate halt to the discharge of industrial pollutants and residue into the Chitti Bein and sought a detailed action plan to address the issue.

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The delegation reached the Deputy Commissioner’s office to submit the memorandum. In the absence of the DC, the farmers handed over the demand letter to the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

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Led by farmer leader and activist Sukhjit Singh Khose, the delegation demanded restoration of the Chitti Bein’s waters to their erstwhile pristine state.

Speaking on the issue, Khose said the Chitti Bein was not just a water stream but an important natural resource linked to the land, agriculture, environment and lives of people in the Doaba region.

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He said it was the responsibility of the government and administration to prevent the water stream from being turned into a dirty drain.

He said the main causes of pollution in the Chitti Bein included industrial wastewater, urban sewage, the Kala Sanghian drain and other polluted drains. The discharge of effluents and urban sewage associated with the leather complex and other industrial areas of Jalandhar had been a matter of concern for a long time, he added.

Khose said serious facts regarding pollution in the Chitti Bein and Sutlej had emerged in various government and court records. Issues such as oxygen depletion in water, biological pollution and the presence of heavy metals in sediments indicated that the problem could not be resolved through mere statements or temporary measures, he said.

The farmers also said that when industrial activities stopped during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, people noticed an improvement in the water quality of the Chitti Bein. Controlling industrial pollution was therefore a major part of the solution, they added.

The farmers demanded that the Punjab Government, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Municipal Corporation, industrial units and other concerned departments work together to formulate a time-bound action plan and monitor its implementation publicly.

Their key demands included an immediate halt to the discharge of untreated industrial wastewater and urban sewage into the Chitti Bein; independent inspection of the capacity, performance and outlet quality of all STPs/CETPs treating wastewater; identification of polluting units and action against violators; regular scientific testing of water and sediment around the Chitti Bein; making test reports and water-quality data public; and preparing a concrete plan to restore the natural flow of the water stream.

They also demanded time-bound targets and monthly progress reports on the implementation of the action plan.

Khose said, “If the pollution of Chitti Bein is not permanently resolved, we will be forced to take all possible legal and democratic steps, including building a strong and permanent dam, to save the natural source of water.”

Chitti Bein

The Chitti Bein, also known as the East Bein, originates in the Hoshiarpur area and passes through various parts of the Doaba region before joining the Sutlej near Gidderpindi in Jalandhar district. Its waters subsequently flow through the Sutlej and also affect important water ecosystems such as Harike.