Jalandhar farmers, villagers demand plan to save Chitti Bein from pollution

Farmer leaders, village panchayat representatives and residents from villages along the Chitti Bein, including Shahkot and Lohian, on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Jalandhar district administration, expressing serious concern over the discharge of polluted water and industrial effluents into the stream.

The farmers and activists demanded an immediate halt to the flow of industrial waste and sewage into the Chitti Bein and called for a comprehensive, time-bound action plan to restore the water body.

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The delegation reached the Deputy Commissioner's office to submit the memorandum. In the absence of the DC, the memorandum was handed over to the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

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Led by social activist Sukhjit Singh Khose, the protesters sought restoration of the Chitti Bein to its earlier pristine condition.

Khose said the Chitti Bein is not just a water stream, but an important natural resource related to the land, agriculture, environment and life of the people of Doaba.

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He said it's the responsibility of the government and the administration to save it from being converted into a dirty drain.

Khose alleged that the major sources of pollution included industrial wastewater, urban sewage, the Kala Sanghian drain and other contaminated drains. He said effluents generated by the leather complex and other industrial units in Jalandhar, along with untreated sewage, had remained a long-standing concern.

He further said various government reports and court records had highlighted serious pollution levels in the Chitti Bein and the Sutlej. Issues such as oxygen depletion, biological contamination and the presence of heavy metals in sediments indicated that the problem required sustained action rather than temporary measures.

The farmers claimed that water quality in the Chitti Bein had improved during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 when industrial activity was largely suspended, underscoring the need to control industrial pollution.

Farmers demanded that the government, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Municipal Corporation, industrial units and related departments should come together to make a time-bound action plan and monitor it publicly.

Among their key demands were an immediate stop to the discharge of untreated industrial waste and sewage into the Chitti Bein, independent inspection of sewage treatment and common effluent treatment plants, action against polluting units, regular scientific testing of water and sediment quality, public disclosure of test reports, restoration of the stream's natural flow and issuance of monthly progress reports.

Khose warned that if the pollution issue was not permanently resolved, residents would be compelled to pursue all legal and democratic means to protect the water body, including the construction of a permanent barrier to prevent the entry of pollutants.

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Box: Chitti Bein

The Chitti Bein, also known as the East Bein, originates in the Hoshiarpur region and flows through several parts of Doaba before joining the Sutlej near Gidderpindi in Jalandhar district. Its waters influence important aquatic ecosystems, including the Harike Wetland.