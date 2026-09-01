Jalandhar: Farmers, workers hold protests, submit memorandum

Farmers and farm workers staged demonstrations outside Deputy Commissioner offices across Punjab on Monday in response to a call given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

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The protests were jointly supported by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab and the Bharatiya Kisan Union Doaba. Protesters submitted memoranda to the authorities, raising a series of demands concerning farmers, agricultural workers, employees and other sections of society.

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One of the key demands was the enactment of a law guaranteeing the purchase of farmers’ crops at the minimum support price (MSP). The organisations also demanded an immediate halt to the attachment and auction of property belonging to poor farmers over loan defaults, along with a complete waiver of farmers debts.

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The organisations called upon the government to take responsibility for addressing issues related to air pollution, contaminated water and stubble burning, rather than placing the burden solely on farmers.

They also opposed the installation of smart electricity meters, and demanded the cancellation of ‘inflated’ electricity bills issued to consumers.