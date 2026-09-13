Jalandhar: Gangster injured in police firing during escape bid

A gangster was shot at while allegedly trying to escape from custody of the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Saturday. The accused, Sukhjinder Singh, alias Prince, a resident of Kakke Kandiala village in Tarn Taran, was associated with the Doni Bal gang. He was arrested along with Sahajdeep Singh, also from the same village, after they attempted to open fire in the Model Town area recently.

The police had taken Sukhjinder near the Dairy Complex in Jamsherpur for the recovery of the weapon. During the operation, he allegedly broke free and tried to escape. According to the police, after he opened fire at the police team, an officer retaliated.

Advertisement

Investigating Officer ASI Raj Masih had arrested both the accused on Thursday. During interrogation, Sukhjinder Singh had disclosed that they had concealed the weapon near a bridge.

Advertisement

During recovery proceedings, the accused took out the pistol buried in the ground and pushed ASI Raj Masih to the ground and opened fire.

The ASI had a narrow escape and the bullet hit the wall of the bridge. In self-defence, the ASI fired at the accused with his service pistol. The injured accused was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Advertisement

Model Town ACP Manmohan Singh said another person involved in the conspiracy, Jashanpreet Singh, also a resident of Kakke Kandiala village, will be arrested shortly.

During the investigation, Daljit Kaur, mother of one of the accused, was also arrested for providing shelter to Jashanpreet Singh. The police have recovered a country-made .32 bore pistol, one magazine, one live .32 bore round and one empty cartridge.