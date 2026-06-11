Jalandhar geared up for Shiv event; AAP leaders to attend

Three days ahead of a religious event dedicated to Lord Shiva, the entire city is decked up with hoardings and banners with pictures of all bigwigs of the Aam Aadmi Party along with Adviser to the Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department Deepak Bali.

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The event, titled “Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam”, will be held on June 13 at the Sain Dass School ground. Renowned devotional singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi is scheduled to perform, with a gathering of over 5,000 devotees expected. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party in-charge Manish Sisodia, besides MLAs and ministers, are likely to attend.

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Addressing a press conference with Minister Mohinder Bhagat, Bali said the event was being organised with support from the government, but was primarily driven by local temple committees and residents. “The initiative aims to promote communal harmony, peace and spiritual well-being,” he said. The briefing was also attended by Sanatan Sewa Samiti president Vijay Sharma.

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The event has drawn attention in political circles in Jalandhar Central ahead of the Assembly elections. While the party continues to sideline AAP MLA Raman Arora, the pictures of Jalandhar Central halqa in-charge Nitin Kohli are also missing from the hoardings.

The Arora camp views the event as an attempt to overshadow a recent bhajan programme by Kanhiya Mittal, organised by a temple committee he is associated with. The event had drawn large crowds despite an alleged last-minute attempt by the Punjab Police to cancel it.

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The same evening, AAP leaders, including Bali and Kohli, had to clarify that there had been some confusion which had been sorted out and that the bhajan sandhya would be held as per the plan.

Political observers are also drawing links between the event and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s recent social media post, alleging that “Hindu traders” were being targeted by the “ED party.” "Just as the BJP is set to show more presence in the state, AAP wants to polarise the Hindu votebank towards its side", said a political observer.

AAP has been attempting to woo the votebank from other communities too. In Doaba, it cannot ignore the huge Guru Ravidas community. Last week, it organised a kirtan darbar to mark the upcoming 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas in Phagwara. Two days ago, a similar event was held in Kapurthala. AAP is also holding its religious pilgrimages for devotees from across the state. With the Assembly polls approaching, political and religious outreach activities appear to be moving in tandem.