Jalandhar gears up for 5-km Punjab Youth Run on Aug 23

After the Freedom Run on Independence Day, fitness enthusiasts from the city have yet another opportunity to take part in a 5-km run through the city. The ‘Punjab Youth Run 2026’ is being organised in Jalandhar on August 23 (Sunday) under the “Hasda, Kheda Ate Rangla Punjab” campaign.

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The event is being organised by Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Youth Wing with the support of local AAP leaders including Mayor Vaneet Dhir, Jalandhar Central halqa incharge Nitin Kohli and others. State vice-president of AAP Bir Davinder Singh said the Punjab Youth Run was initially launched from Mohali and received an enthusiastic response from people across age groups. He said that participants ranging from a 5-year-old child to an 85-year-old senior citizen took part in the marathon, proving that fitness and sports have no age barrier.

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Bir Davinder Singh said that the run will carry forward the vision of “Rangla Punjab” of the state government. The 5-kilometre marathon will begin at 6 am from Shivani Park, Model Town, Jalandhar. It will proceed towards Mayor House, Model Town gurdwara, Guru Amardass Chowk, Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, Skylark Chowk, Namdev Chowk, BMC Chowk, Apeejay School and towards Model Town again via Chunmun Mall.

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Kaku Ahluwalia, Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Board chairman, also associated with the event, said, “Over 5000 registrations have already been done for the event via QR code system on the official social media pages and event board. While some participations are for free, there is a paid participation of Rs 150 also in which those registering for the events will get a T-shirt.”

He added, “The event will not be limited to the marathon. A number of fun and recreational activities will also be organised for participants, making it a complete fitness and entertainment event.”