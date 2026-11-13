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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar gears up for Chhath Puja

Jalandhar gears up for Chhath Puja

20 ghats being readied for over 2.5 lakh devotees

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:59 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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The Phagwara ADC and SDM review cleanliness drive at Chhath Puja site.
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With over 2.5 lakh devotees expected to celebrate Chhath Puja in Jalandhar, the authorities have started setting up and readying nearly 20 ghats across the city to accommodate the large turnout. As part of the celebrations, devotees will gather at these water bodies to offer prayers to the Sun on November 15 and 16.

Parmod Kumar Yadav of the Purvanchal Vikas Mahasabha, said, "The authorities had designated 20 ghats across Jalandhar, including those at Beant Singh Park, Kapurthala Road, Gadaipur, Devi Talab, Burlton Park among others. Preparations are underway at these sites with cleaning, desilting and installation of lighting arrangements being carried out to ensure convenience and safety for devotees."

He added that the authorities had also stepped up security arrangements with police personnel planned to be deployed at the designated locations.

"Additionally, our teams of the Purvanchal Vikas Mahasabha will also keep a vigil during the festival to assist devotees and ensure that help is available to them whenever required," Yadav added.

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To ensure adequate water availability at all earmaked ghats ahead of the festival, the Irrigation Department has also begun releasing water into these sites.

Davinder Singh, Executive Engineer (XEN), Irrigation Department, said the department had started releasing water into the ghats from Friday morning to facilitate the rituals.

AAP leader Sushil Tiwari visited the Chhath Puja celebration venue at Beant Singh Park, opposite Focal Point Sabzi Mandi on Friday, and reviewed the preparations with members of the Chhath Puja Committee. He assured the committee that the government will extend all possible support to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. The committee members briefed him on the arrangements and invited city residents to participate in the celebrations with their families.

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Chhath Puja is a four-day significant Hindu festival commencing from November 13. The festival, dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, is celebrated predominantly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In recent years, the festival has witnessed growing participation in Jalandhar where migrants from these states gather at designated ghats to offer prayers with the local administration extending support for the celebrations.

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