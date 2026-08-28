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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar gears up for ‘Hamare Ram’ theatrical presentation

Jalandhar gears up for ‘Hamare Ram’ theatrical presentation

Will be held on August 28 and 29 at the Shahpur Campus of CT Institute

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:57 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The city is all set to witness the acclaimed theatrical presentation “Hamare Ram” on August 28 and 29 at the Shahpur Campus of CT Institute. Renowned actor Ashutosh Rana, along with his team, will present the life, values and philosophy of Lord Ram through a theatrical rendition based on the Ramayana.

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Punjab Horticulture and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat and Adviser to the Punjab Cultural and Tourism Department Deepak Bali said the state government was according top priority to strengthening the social fabric of society by according due respect to all religions and faiths.

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Accompanied by halqa AAP in-charge Nitin Kohli, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, Indervansh Singh Chadha,Chairman of Traders Commission, Jalandhar, AAP leader Pooja Singh and Roop Sandhu, they said the government was organising “Hamare Ram” as part of its endeavour to highlight the eternal message and values of Sanatan Dharma. They said the show would feature a total of four performances, with two shows each day on August 28 and 29.

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