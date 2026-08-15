Jalandhar gears up for I-Day celebrations amid tight security, festive fervour

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the district by the city and rural police to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of Independence Day programmes.

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The main district-level function will be held at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, where local minister Mohinder Bhagat will hoist the Tricolour. The city police have tightened security around the stadium, with personnel deployed at all sensitive locations, including the bus stand, railway station, religious places and market areas.

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Special police teams have been constituted to carry out regular checks and surveillance, while security has been further strengthened to prevent any anti-social or suspicious activity. A round-the-clock vigil is being maintained, with multiple patrolling teams deployed to monitor the situation. Vehicles are also being checked randomly to keep a close watch on anti-social elements.

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Meanwhile, city residents are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Several events have been lined up across the city. A 5-km Freedom Run will be held on 66 Feet Road at 6 am tomorrow. The event is being organised by the Daud Runners Club.

Bhangra, giddha and games will be organised at Burlton Park from 6 am to 8 am tomorrow. Adding to the excitement, Punj Aab Riders will organise a “Ride for Peace” for girls and women on bikes from Khatkar Kalan to Hussainiwala.

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Retailers are also gearing up for the occasion, with major brands offering heavy discounts to shoppers tomorrow. Eateries are joining in as well. For instance, Super Cremica Sweets is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on slush drinks.