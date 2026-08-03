Jalandhar gears up for kalash yatra with sacred soil from Guru Ravidas’ birthplace

Ahead of the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas in 2027, Jalandhar will witness a grand Kalash Yatra on Monday to mark the arrival of holy soil brought from Seer Gowardhanpur in Varanasi, the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.

Advertisement

The sacred soil reached Jalandhar on Saturday in a heavily garlanded kalash amid chants by devotees and BJP leaders. The soil will now be distributed among several holy urns and taken across the city during the Kalash Yatra before being installed at Guru Ravidas temples, gurdwaras and other religious sites.

Advertisement

The soil from Seer Gowardhanpur holds deep significance for followers of Guru Ravidas, particularly in the Doaba region, which has a large Ravidasia population.

Advertisement

BJP leader Avinash Chander, who participated in the ceremony at Varanasi which also saw the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Das, said the initiative would enable devotees unable to visit Seer Gowardhanpur to pay their respects to the sacred soil associated with Guru Ravidas. He said the urns would be installed at hundreds of temples, gurdwaras and religious places across Punjab. Besides Guru Ravidas temples, the holy soil will also be installed at prominent shrines, including Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar and Shri Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar.

District BJP vice-president Bhupendra Kumar said the urns would be distributed to the party’s 14 mandals from Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Dham in Buta Mandi at 11 am on Monday. Thereafter, Kalash Yatras would be taken out in different parts of the city.

Advertisement

Bhupendra Kumar and BJP leader Roshan Lal described the arrival of the holy urn in Jalandhar as a matter of great spiritual significance. They said devotees, social organisations and BJP workers would participate in large numbers and pay homage to Guru Ravidas.

The kalash received a warm welcome upon its arrival in the city on Saturday, with devotees greeting it with flower showers, drumbeats, devotional chants and fireworks. Laddus were also distributed and a pledge was taken to spread the teachings of Guru Ravidas.

Several BJP leaders, including district president Ashok Sarin Hickey, former Cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia, Krishan Dev Bhandari, former MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, Sheetal Angural, Raman Pabbi, Amarjit Singh Amri, Manjit Singh Titu and Sunny Sharma, were present during the reception.