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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar gets 11 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, district tally rises to 96

Jalandhar gets 11 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, district tally rises to 96

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:27 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat with Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg and others during the inauguration of a new Aam Aadmi Clinic in Geeta Colony in Jalandhar on Wednesday.
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Jalandhar district has got 11 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, taking the total number of such facilities to 96. The clinics will provide free primary healthcare services, including 47 types of diagnostic tests and 107 medicines.

Punjab Horticulture and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat inaugurated the new clinic in Geeta Colony on Wednesday as part of a statewide initiative under which 154 Aam Aadmi Clinics were dedicated to the public across Punjab.

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Accompanied by Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg and ward incharge Subash Goriya, Bhagat said the clinics had proved to be a boon for people by providing quality healthcare free of cost.

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He said the facilities offered 47 types of tests and 107 medicines without charge. Anti-rabies injections for dog bite victims are also available at the clinics. Pregnant women can avail themselves of free ultrasound services at 46 empanelled centres across the district, he added.

Bhagat said the state government was working to strengthen public welfare services including healthcare and education, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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