Jalandhar girl Ishleen emerges national topper with perfect score

Ishleen Kaur Dogra, a student of Mayor World School, Jalandhar, emerged as the national topper in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X examinations the results of which were declared on Wednesday. She scored a perfect 100 per cent. She secured full marks in mathematics, science, English, data science and Punjabi. Aspiring to pursue a career in the medical field, Ishleen is the daughter of Mandeep Singh Dogra, a businessman, and Gunveen Kaur, a homemaker.

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Following closely, Hemang Arora of Swami Sant Dass Public School and Ayaana Arora of Cambridge Innovative School jointly secured the second position in the district with a near perfect score of 499 out of 500 marks each.

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Hemang scored a perfect 100 in mathematics, artificial intelligence, Hindi and science while securing 99 in English. Son of dentists Dr Mukesh Arora and Dr Sulakshna Arora, he aims to become an AI engineer. He said with the world rapidly moving towards artificial intelligence, pursuing a degree in the field willd open up lucrative opportunities for him. However, he added that his ultimate goal is to serve the country through the civil services.

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Ayaana matched the same score, achieving 99.8 per cent. She secured 100 in mathematics, English, data science and social science and 99 in computer science. Daughter of Dr Ashmeet Singh, a psychiatrist, and Dr Gareema, a pathologist, she expressed desire to follow in her parents footsteps and pursue a career in medicine.

Among other top performers, Gauri Dutta from Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, and Dhariti Gupta of Sanskriti KMV School shared the third position in Jalandhar by securing 498 marks out of 500.

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Gauri scored 100 in mathematics, information technology and social science and 99 in Hindi and Punjabi. Her mother, Dr Archana Dutta, is a senior consultant oncologist while her father Dr Mayank Dutta is a vitreoretinal surgeon. Inspired by her family, she also aims to become a doctor. Her brother Neelesh Dutta was a district topper in 2024.

Dhariti also secured 498 marks, scoring full marks in English, Punjabi and retail management and 99 in mathematics and social science. Her mother Neetu Gupta is a mathematics teacher at the same school while her father Pradeep Gupta is a businessman. She plans to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Additionally, Avni Aggarwal from Ivy World School and Akshat Manglik from Police DAV Public School secured 99.4 per cent each. Charuvrat Bains from MGN Public School, Kapurthala, also scored 99.4 per cent. Rachit Thakur and Saksham Maini of Swami Sant Dass Public School and Gaurvanvit from La Blossoms School, Jalandhar, scored 99.2 per cent each.

Harmehar Singh and Tanmay Sharma from MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, also performed exceptionally well, securing 99.2 per cent and 99 per cent marks.

Meanwhile, Manya Kanwar and Ashima Parmar from Cambridge International School, Dasuya also featured among the high scorers, securing 99 per cent each.