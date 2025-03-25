DT
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar girl Palak Kohli wins gold in Khelo India Para Games

Jalandhar girl Palak Kohli wins gold in Khelo India Para Games

Two-time Paralympian and World No.4 Palak Kohli has clinched a gold in women's singles in badminton in the Khelo India Para Games-2025. A shuttler, who studied at St Joseph's Convent School and then Police DAV School.
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:58 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
Palak Kohli
Two-time Paralympian and World No.4 Palak Kohli has clinched a gold in women’s singles in badminton in the Khelo India Para Games-2025. A shuttler, who studied at St Joseph’s Convent School and then Police DAV School.

A brand ambassador for Adidas, Palak had last week brought six medals home from Spanish Para Badminton International Level 1 - Toledo 2025 wherein she had won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

