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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar gives Asian Champions Trophy a rousing send-off

Jalandhar gives Asian Champions Trophy a rousing send-off

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:56 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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M Bhagwant Mann enjoy before India and Korea match during Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
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It was an emotional and electrifying finale as Jalandhar hosted its last day of matches in the Asian Champions Trophy, bringing an action-packed week of hockey, excitement and Punjabi fervour to a memorable close.

From the warm welcome extended to international teams to the playing of national anthems, the stadium witnessed an atmosphere filled with sporting spirit and enthusiasm. Suspenseful music during penalty corners and crucial moments, loud cheers from the crowd for Team India, and thunderous applause every time an Indian player scored a goal kept the energy alive throughout the matches. Adding to the excitement were lively Punjabi beats that brought a distinct touch of Punjabiyat to the sporting fever.

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The final match in Jalandhar was played between India and Korea, drawing an enthusiastic response from the spectators. The stadium remained packed, with hockey fans turning up in large numbers to support their teams and soak in the atmosphere. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present on the final day, witnessing the excitement surrounding the championship.

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The commentator, acknowledging the overwhelming response from the city, remarked that it was the last day of hockey in Jalandhar and appreciated the tremendous support extended by the local audience throughout the tournament.

For many spectators, the occasion was bittersweet. While they celebrated the successful conclusion of the matches in Jalandhar, several expressed that they would miss the daily hockey action and the lively atmosphere from November 2 onwards. After a week filled with sporting excitement, the thought of the stadium no longer hosting matches left many fans overwhelmed.

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The tournament will now move to Mohali, where the next phase is scheduled to begin on November 4, with the Asian Champions Trophy set to conclude on November 5.

As the curtain came down on the Jalandhar leg of the championship, the enthusiasm of the spectators reflected the city's deep love for hockey. Many expressed hope that the successful hosting of this prestigious international tournament would open doors for more international sporting events in Jalandhar, further strengthening its position on the country's sporting map.

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