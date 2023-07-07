Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar city has 80 wards with five more set to be notified. However, there are only five dog catchers and one vehicle to carry out sterilisation of stray dogs. Clearly, every ward and each mohalla keeps waiting for its turn to get stray dogs sterilised to check their growing population.

Residents of Garha locality say there are too many stray dogs in the area. An elderly man recently fell on the road and suffered injuries after some dogs chased him.

“We had to lodge complaints with the MC authorities. Finally, a team of dog catchers came and took away six-seven dogs. MC staff took them only for sterilisation and left them back in our area a few days later. Of late, I have been getting similar complaints from the adjoining Jaswant Nagar locality too,” said Prabhdyal Bhagat, area councillor.

As per records of the Municipal Corporation, as many as 20-25 dogs are picked up daily from localities from where complaints have been received. They are then taken to the dog pound in Nangal Shama. A team of veterinary doctors operates upon them, taking pre-operative and post-operative care. These dogs are then left back in the colonies from where they were picked as per the government guidelines.

Dr Shri Krishan Sharma, Assistant Health Officer, said: “We are undertaking nearly 600 sterilisations every month. At present, we are going to localities from where we are getting complaints. We have a meeting on the sterilisation plan with NGOs and other activists of the city next month. In the meeting, we will finalise a locality-wise roster for our staff to follow.”

