Jalandhar: Government school alumna gets Ambedkar award

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

Harpreet Kaur, an alumna of Amar Shaheed Lala Jagat Narayan Government Girls’ Senior Secondary Smart School, Nehru Garden, has been honoured with the prestigious Dr BR Ambedkar Merit Award. She had scored 98% marks in commerce stream and had stood first in PSEB Class XII results in 2020. She has been felicitated with an amount of Rs 40,000.

Principal Gurinderjit Kaur, national awardee, congratulated her and wished her good luck for her future. Harpreet Kaur thanked the principal and teachers Kusuma Vasudeva, Alka Arora, Nitu Bhasin and Alka for their guidance.

Her mother, Jasvir Kaur, said, “My daughter is now pursuing B.Com from DAV College. I am a housewife and my husband is an auto driver. We live in a rented accommodation and are barely able to make our two ends meet. The cash prize has certainly come as a big boost for us. We have three children and our eldest one Harpreet has been our pride. Now, we have hopes from our younger children too. My second daughter is in Class XI and my son is in Class VIII.”