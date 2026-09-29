Jalandhar Govt Polytechnic College starts civil, electrical engg

Government Polytechnic College on Ladowali Road, Jalandhar, has expanded its technical education programme with the introduction of two diploma courses in civil engineering and electrical engineering from this academic session, with 45 students enrolling in the first batch.

Of these, 27 students have joined electrical engineering and 18 have enrolled for civil engineering. The two courses have an approved intake of 30 students each.

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The courses are being offered with the approval of the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and are affiliated with the Punjab State Board of Technical Education.

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Principal Prenuka Jindal said the college is working on strengthening the faculty and infrastructure required for the new programmes. “We have sent our requirements for six faculty members for each of the two courses, including a head of department, senior lecturer and lecturer. We are also planning to set up three or four laboratories for both courses,” she said.

She said the college had time to complete the required arrangements as the specialised subjects of the two engineering programmes would be introduced from the second year. “We have the infrastructure to accommodate the first batch as its first year curriculum resembles that of applied sciences. The specific subjects of these courses will commence from the second year, so by then the required faculty and laboratory facilities will be available,” she said.

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The introduction of the two courses has expanded the range of technical education programmes available at the government institution which was established in 1970.

The college offers three-year diploma programmes in architecture assistantship, computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, information technology, library and information science and modern office practice. It also offers a two-year diploma programme in pharmacy.

Reportedly, the AICTE approval requires the institution to comply with norms and maintain mandatory disclosures, including department-wise details of infrastructure, approved courses and intake, faculty details, their qualifications and experience and student faculty ratio.

The council has further made internships mandatory for all admitted students and directed AICTE-approved institutions to make effective use of existing infrastructure and human resources for skilling through vocational courses.