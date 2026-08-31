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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: Govt staff can get home loans at 7.25% interest rate

Jalandhar: Govt staff can get home loans at 7.25% interest rate

Employees can repay loan over 30 years or until they attain 70 yrs

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:55 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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House ownership could be more affordable for thousands of regular government employees with Punjab State Cooperative Bank introducing a special concessional housing loan scheme offering finance of up to Rs 75 lakh at an effective interest rate of up to 7.25 per cent per annum.

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The scheme, announced by the bank in a letter dated August 26, is intended to provide regular employees with an affordable housing finance option and promote home ownership.

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The scheme is available to regular employees of government departments, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and apex cooperative institutions. The bank has asked the heads of departments and organisations to circulate the scheme among eligible employees so that they can avail the benefit.

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The scheme covers a range of housing needs from buying a plot and constructing a house to purchasing or constructing a house or buying a flat under an approved scheme. Eligible housing loans taken from other banks or financial institutions can also be taken over under the scheme.

Under the facility, the bank will finance up to 85 per cent of the project cost, subject to the maximum loan limit of Rs 75 lakh. For a plot being purchased along with construction, the plot component cannot exceed 75 per cent of the total loan while the remaining amount has to be used for construction.

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Employees can repay the loan over 30 years or until they attain 70 years of age, whichever is earlier.

The concessional interest rate is another key feature of the scheme. While the bank’s base floating rate is 8 per cent per annum, a 0.50 percentage point concession is available through recovery of installments via the Integrated Human Resource Management System (iHRMS) till the employee’s retirement. Salary account holders are eligible for an additional 0.25 percentage point concession, taking the effective rate to up to 7.25 per cent.

The scheme also offers relief on loan-related charges, with no processing fee, prepayment charges or foreclosure charges.

Loan installments will be recovered through the iHRMS portal.

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