Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Guru Amar Dass Public School celebrated National Sports Day in its junior wing. Students participated in various game events organised by the school. Different games were conducted and the students enthusiastically participated in these games. Games like basketball, cartwheel, hockey and long jump were conducted. Ajit Singh Sethi, president of the managing committee, Principal Dr. Aparana Mehta and vice principal Dr.Sonika Singh blessed and motivated the students to participate in such events.

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College

The pharmacy department of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College organised 'Manthan' programme. Dr. Sanjay Bansal, HOD, told that 'Manthan' program is a regular activity in which principal Dr. Jagroop Singh takes an interactive session with the students, listens to their problems and shares his experiences. Dr. Jagroop Singh told students that college is a temple of knowledge and we should put in hard work to extract maximum out of it. He said that luck plays only a small role in one's life whereas knowledge and hard work have more importance. He appreciated the efforts being put in by Dr. Sanjay Bansal, HOD, and his team for the overall grooming of the students.

