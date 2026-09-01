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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: Health Department issues advisory on swine flu

Jalandhar: Health Department issues advisory on swine flu

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 12:15 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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In view of the rising number of swine flu cases in the state, the Health Department has issued an advisory, urging people not to panic but to take necessary precautions. Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal said the main symptoms of H1N1 infection include high fever, cough, cold, headache, body ache and weakness.

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She said people should immediately get themselves tested at the nearest health centre if they develop symptoms. Those experiencing serious symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, chest pain, blood in sputum or bluish discolouration of the lips and nails should reach a hospital without delay. Testing and treatment are available free of cost at government health institutions.

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The department has advised people to avoid crowded places, wear masks when necessary, cover their mouth while coughing or sneezing and maintain hand hygiene. People have also been advised to consume a balanced diet, drink adequate water, get sufficient sleep and not take medicines without consulting a doctor.

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