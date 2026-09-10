Jalandhar Health Dept spreads awareness on eye donation

The Jalandhar Health Department organised the 41st “National Eye Donation Fortnight” in the district from August 25 to September 8. Awareness seminars, eye donation camps and eye check-ups were held as part of the fortnight in Jalandhar.

The fortnight aimed to raise awareness about the importance of eye donation and its potential to restore sight to visually impaired persons. Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg, an eye specialist, visited the Eye Mobile Unit at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, and reviewed its functioning.

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Dr Garg said lakhs of people in India are visually impaired, many of whom could benefit from donated corneas. However, the number of eye donors in the country remains low. He urged people to pledge their eyes after death to help restore sight to those in need and advised regular eye check-ups at least once every six months.

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The Civil Surgeon appealed to district residents to lead the eye donation campaign and encourage their family members, relatives and friends to support the cause. He said free corneal transplant surgeries are available at government hospitals across Punjab.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur, SMO, Eye Mobile Unit, said people can pledge their eyes during their lifetime, while the donation is carried out after death. Eyes should ideally be donated within four to six hours of death. A person of any age can donate eyes, including those who wear spectacles, have undergone eye surgery or use contact lenses. However, people suffering from conditions such as AIDS, jaundice, blood cancer and certain brain infections are generally not eligible for eye donation.

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District Education and Information Officer Gurdeep Singh said awareness seminars were organised at various health institutions across the district during the fortnight to highlight the importance of eye donation and encourage people to pledge their eyes.