Jalandhar hockey duo Prabhdeep, Manmeet return home with Junior Asia Cup title

It was a homecoming filled with pride and celebration as Jalandhar’s young hockey players Prabhdeep Singh and Manmeet Singh Rai returned to Punjab on Tuesday after representing India at the Junior Asia Cup and winning it.

The two members of the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team were welcomed at Amritsar airport by family members, friends and supporters before returning to Jalandhar.

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At Prabhdeep Singh’s home in Mithapur, celebrations were already underway. Tents had been put up as relatives, friends and residents of the village gathered to welcome the young player and celebrate his achievement of representing the country on the international stage. He said that he never started playing hockey just because he wanted a job, but, because he wanted to represent and win for India.

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For Manmeet Singh Rai, the occasion carried an added significance. He is the younger brother of Indian hockey star Hardik Singh, an established member of the Indian hockey team. Hockey has deep roots in the family, with Manmeet and Hardik being grandnephews of Gurmail Singh, a member of the Indian hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

The family’s hockey legacy has now passed on to another generation. Their grandfather, Pritam Singh, had encouraged both Gurmail Singh and Hardik Singh to take up hockey and had long cherished the dream of seeing Hardik win an Olympic medal.

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Now, with Manmeet following in his brother's footsteps, the family's hockey journey continues. For Manmeet, however, having a successful elder brother has also brought its share of pressure. "There was pressure because my brother is already an established and famous player who has achieved a lot. But he would always tell me that his journey and my journey are different and that I must always work hard," Manmeet said.

He admitted that there were moments when he worried about being compared with Hardik, particularly when his own performances did not go as expected. "Whenever he would play very well and I wasn’t performing properly, I would share my feelings with him. I would think that people may feel I am his brother but I am not giving my best. But he is always proud of me," he said.