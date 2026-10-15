Jalandhar hockey turf undergoes deep cleaning, stadium gets a makeover

With the Asian Champions Trophy set to begin on October 27, preparations are in full swing at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, with officials stepping up efforts to ensure the venue is ready for the international tournament.

A Horger machine by Hyderabad-based Great Sports Tech is being used to carry out deep cleaning of the hockey turf. The specialised machine is designed exclusively for cleaning hockey AstroTurf that meet the standards of the International Hockey Federation (FIH). According to operators at the stadium, the process is expected to take around three days to cover the entire playing surface.

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In another major change, the stadium's seating area, which has a capacity of nearly 10,000 spectators, has been painted blue and green for the first time. The move follows a recent visit by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who reportedly directed officials to change the colour of the steps, which were previously white.

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Infrastructure development is also progressing at the entrance to the Burlton Park, where a proper gate is being installed. Paintings depicting different sports are being created along the outer walls of the park, while recarpeting of the roads is being done near the entrance to improve accessibility. New floodlights have already been installed at the venue.

The stadium's facilities are also being upgraded ahead of the tournament. Air conditioners have been installed in the changing rooms, while food stalls are expected to be set up near the stadium to cater to spectators.

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The road connecting Maqsudan to the Burlton Park has also been decorated with tricolour lights, adding to the festive atmosphere surrounding the preparations.

Officials have been visiting the stadium daily to monitor the progress of the work. With just 12 days remaining before the tournament begins, the city is gearing up to host the continental hockey event.

India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and Bangladesh are among the teams set to compete in the tournament, which is expected to draw hockey fans to the city.