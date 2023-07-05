Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road: MP asks officials to complete work on time

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 4

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku today reviewed the progress of work on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road. He also directed officials to complete the work within given timeline.

Though it is rainy season, work has been taken up as the service road was badly damaged. Since the eight-week Shravan month had started, a large number of devotees from Jalandhar go to Chintpurni temple to pay obeisance. They will heave a sigh of relief since they had to either go through this rugged passage or take a longer detour via Phagwara.

Interacting with people, especially shopkeepers in Adampur, the MP assured the residents that the project would be completed in a time-bound manner as necessary directions have already been issued to officials concerned.

The MP said the construction of Jalandhar-Adampur-Hoshiarpur road was started by the government on a priority as it would facilitate people in a big way. He said a large number of commuters use this road on a daily basis as it provides connectivity with Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Rinku said any kind of compromise with the quality of this road would be highly unwarranted and day-to-day monitoring of this project was being done by the state government.

He took feedback from the shopkeepers running business on Jalandhar-Adampur-Hoshiarpur road and assured them that the work would be completed as soon as possible.

The MP stated that the construction work of an incomplete flyover at Adampur would also resume shortly as the requisite approval in this regard has already been granted by the government. Now, the tender would be floated in a few days, following which the construction work of this flyover would begin. He asked NHAI officials to complete tendering procedure at the earliest to start this pending flyover work.