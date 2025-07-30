DT
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar hospital deaths: 3 doctors suspended, 1 dismissed; ‘unpardonable negligence,’ says Health Minister

Jalandhar hospital deaths: 3 doctors suspended, 1 dismissed; ‘unpardonable negligence,’ says Health Minister

Minister Dr Balbir Singh said there were four sources of oxygen at the hospital, but poor management led to the deaths
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:32 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
A technical team from Ludhiana conducts checks after the deaths, at the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar. Tribune file photo
Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has said that the recent deaths at a hospital in Jalandhar were caused due to negligence by Hospital Superintendent, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) and the doctor on duty. Three patients had died at the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar on Sunday night due to a glitch in the oxygen supply that lasted 25 to 30 minutes.

“I feel sorry that we could not save the lives of critically ill patients,” he has said. He stated there was negligence on their behalf, which reflected their callous attitude. "There were four sources of oxygen at the hospital, but poor management led to the deaths," the minister said.

Dr Balbir Singh said the technical committee constituted to look into the incident had submitted its report. He announced that the Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Raj Kumar, SMO Dr Surjit Singh and Consultant Anaesthetist Dr Sunakshi were being placed under suspension.

“House Surgeon Dr Shivinder Singh is being dismissed from service,” he announced.

“The unpardonable negligence cannot be tolerated and exemplary punishment has to be given,” he said.

The Health Minister added that a detailed inquiry would be conducted. “The other three doctors are likely to be dismissed from service and they will lose all retirement benefits,” he said.

