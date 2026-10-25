Jalandhar hotels packed to capacity as Asian Champions Trophy draws visitors

As the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 gets underway at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, visitors planning to watch the matches are finding it difficult to secure accommodation, with most premium and luxury hotels in the city reporting full occupancy.

Hockey enthusiasts who delayed booking their stay now have limited options, largely restricted to smaller hotels. With international teams, sports officials, politicians, bureaucrats and fans already arriving for the tournament, hotels and major city roads are witnessing heavy rush.

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Around 280 rooms across seven city hotels have been reserved for participating teams. Gautam Kapoor of Hotel Radisson said, “We are running at full occupancy. Some rooms had already been booked because of the wedding season. After the arrival of the hockey teams, we have no rooms available.”

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Anil Chopra of Hotel Ramada said, “All our 81 rooms have been occupied for the past week. We do not have a single room available.”

Kamaljit Hayre of Best Western Plus said October-end was traditionally a busy period for the hospitality sector in Jalandhar due to the wedding season and the arrival of the NRIs. “Many NRIs visit Punjab during this period because of the pleasant weather and to celebrate Diwali with their families. Our bookings were already strong, and the arrival of the international hockey teams has pushed occupancy close to full capacity,” he said.

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Nitin Dahiya, a trader from Sonepat, said he had been struggling to find accommodation in the city. “I have been trying to book a hotel since morning but have not received confirmation from anywhere. I plan to visit with my family, but now I am not sure. I have asked a local contact to help arrange a room,” he said.