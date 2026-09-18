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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: Hurt in clash, 16-yr-old boy dies; five booked

Jalandhar: Hurt in clash, 16-yr-old boy dies; five booked

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Tanda, Updated At : 11:05 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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A 16-year-old boy died at the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur on Thursday, a day after he was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons during a clash near a school in Thakri village.

The deceased was identified as Sarabjit Singh alias Sunny, a resident of Talwandi Daddian. On a complaint by his father, Satpal Singh, Tanda police registered a case against Rajwinder Singh, Manjit Singh, Udham Singh alias Romi and Sandeep Singh alias Jerry, all residents of Talwandi Salla, and Aryan of Bariar, besides unidentified youths.

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According to the complaint, the accused had allegedly been riding Bullet motorcycles and bursting crackers outside the complainant’s house for the past few days. He had objected to the behaviour and asked their parents to restrain them.

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On September 16, Satpal Singh learnt that the accused, his son and their friends Lovepreet Singh and Sher Singh had gathered near the Thakri School. He reached the spot with two villagers and allegedly tried to pacify them. The accused reportedly attacked Sarabjit and his friends with spears, sickles and kirpans before fleeing.

The injured were taken to Tanda civil hospital. Sarabjit was later referred to Hoshiarpur, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have started further investigation.

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