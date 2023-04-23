Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 22

Stating that the act on the part of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) is nothing but an act of unfair trade practice and of cheating the public at large, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, has ordered the Trust to pay nearly Rs 4 crore in principal amount with 9 per cent interest, compensation and litigation expenses for failing to develop a housing scheme, and not delivering possessions to five allottees of Surya Enclave Extension.

In addition, the commission has ordered that if JIT fails to pay the amount to the allottees within two months, the rate of interest will be increased from 9 per cent to 12 per cent. Besides, for the first time, the commission also imposed an additional fine of Rs 2 lakh in each case against JIT for filing appeals in the Supreme Court, stating that despite having lost previous similar appeals in the SC, the Trust continued to file more such appeals.

The complainants – RS Ghotra, Jatinder Pal Singh, Harban Singh, Anil Kumar Chaudhary and Rajeev Narang — had filed their cases in the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission between 2015 and 2016, stating that despite the land was under litigation, the JIT launched a scheme ‘Surya Enclave Extension’ and allotted plots to them on the disputed land.

They said despite having taken up to Rs 40 lakh (in installments) from some allottees, the condition of Surya Enclave Extension at present is that there is no demarcation of the plots, and the plot area was under cultivation and encroached upon by slum dwellers. “No road had been built as per the map plan of the project. Besides, the area where we were supposed to be allotted plots had been reduced to a big sewage pond and garbage dumps”, they added.

While four allottees namely, R S Ghotra, Jatinder Pal, Harban Singh and Anil Kumar moved to national commission as they were not happy with the state commission orders of allowing Trust to refund the principal amount with 9 per cent interest from date as filing complaint, as they wanted it to be from date of depositing the amount i.e., from 2011, in case of Rajeev Narang, it was the Trust that moved to national commission after losing the case in the state commission.

Meanwhile, stating that the deficiency on the part of the Trust, is writ large and there is no escape to it, the commission while accepting the appeals made by the allottees, ordered it to refund the principal amount with 9 per cent interest from the date of deposit till realisation.

Imposes fine for moving apex court