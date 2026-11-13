Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 1.2 cr for failure to develop Surya Enclave plot

Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 1.2 cr for failure to develop Surya Enclave plot

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:09 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image: iStock
Advertisement

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) to refund nearly Rs 49 lakh to a plot allottee in the Surya Enclave Extension along with 9 per cent annual interest after holding the trust guilty of deficiency in service for failing to provide possession of the plot with basic amenities despite receiving the entire payment.

The refund along with accumulated interest is expected to cost the trust around Rs 1.2 crore. The commission also directed it to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

The complaint was filed by Yogesh Kapoor, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Avenue, who had booked a 250-square yard plot under the JIT's Surya Enclave development scheme in 2011. He was allotted the plot in December 2013 and the allotment letter was issued in June 2014.

According to the complaint, the trust had assured him that the development work would be completed within two-and-a-half years. Kapoor eventually paid the entire sale consideration of Rs 48.99 lakh including installments, cess and other charges.

Advertisement

However, despite receiving the full payment, the trust failed to develop the area and deliver physical possession of the plot despite repeated requests. Highlighting the grim picture of the plot, the complainant mentioned the absence of motorable roads, incomplete water supply and sewerage connections, lack of electricity infrastructure and waterlogging during the rainy season. Amid glaring negligences, the area turned into a dumping ground, he added.

In its defence, the trust maintained that it had offered possession to Kapoor in May 2017 but he had failed to take it. It denied any deficiency in service and claimed that basic facilities, including roads, streetlights, water supply and sewerage, were available at the site.

Rejecting the trust's argument, the commission observed that Kapoor had repeatedly approached the authorities seeking possession after completion of the development work. It noted that photographs, newspaper reports and correspondence submitted by the complainant and the Surya Enclave Extension Welfare Association showed that development work and basic amenities remained incomplete at the site.

Advertisement

The commission also pointed out that the trust had failed to produce a completion certificate under Section 14 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, to establish that the project and its basic amenities had been completed.

The trust has been directed to comply with the order within 45 days of receiving a copy. The failure to do so will attract an additional 3 per cent annual interest on the deposited plot amount.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts