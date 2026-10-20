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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to refund Rs 14 L to three flat buyers with 9 pc interest

Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to refund Rs 14 L to three flat buyers with 9 pc interest

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:14 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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JIT flats at Indirapuram in Jalandhar. File
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In one more setback to the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jalandhar, has directed it to refund Rs 14.88 lakh to three flat allottees along with 9 per cent annual interest, after finding deficiencies in service for failing to provide habitable flats even after 15 years of allotment.

In three separate orders, the commission also directed the trust to pay each complainant Rs 30,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. The trust has been given 45 days from the receipt of the orders to comply. In case of default, it will have to pay an additional 3 per cent annual interest on the deposited amount.

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Two complaints pertained to flats in Indra Puram, also known as Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, while the third case concerned a flat in Bibi Bhani Complex, Guru Amar Dass Nagar. The cases involved allegations of incomplete possession and the absence of basic facilities including electricity, water supply, sewerage and proper approach roads in these housing schemes.

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In a complaint filed by Radhey Shyam, he noted that he was allotted an LIG flat in Block A of Indra Puram housing scheme. The flat had been allotted to him in 2006 for Rs 4.2 lakh, including enhancement amount and cess. The complainant alleged that the property suffered from deficiencies and that essential amenities had not been properly provided.

In another complaint, Inder Mohan had deposited Rs 4,76,612 for an LIG flat in the same scheme. Although a possession memo had been signed in 2009, he alleged that the flat was not fit for occupation and that basic facilities remained inadequate. The commission examined a technical valuer’s report, photographs, news reports and correspondence. It concluded that the trust had failed to effectively rebut the evidence.

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The third case involved Gaurav Kumar Dhuria who had deposited Rs 6,51,482 for an LIG flat in the Bibi Bhani Complex. The commission found that the trust had failed to prove that complete and valid possession had been offered within the stipulated period. It also noted that the trust had not produced a completion certificate under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995.

However, the JIT contested these complaints, arguing that possession had been offered and raising objections over limitation and the terms of allotment. However, the commission held that merely offering possession did not absolve the trust of its responsibility to provide essential facilities and fulfil its obligations to the allottees.

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