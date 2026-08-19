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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar industrial areas to get piped natural gas

Jalandhar industrial areas to get piped natural gas

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:52 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Adani Gas officials meet industrial representatives in Jalandhar to discuss PNG pipeline network.
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Several industrial areas in and around Jalandhar are set to get piped natural gas (PNG), with the Adani Group laying a pipeline network to cater to industrial units in Focal Point, Gadaipur, Randhawa Masanda, Raipur, Balla and Industrial Zone North.

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The development is expected to provide firms with a more convenient and uninterrupted gas supply. The project was discussed at a meeting held at the Focal Point Extension Association office, attended by senior Adani Gas officials, association president Narinder Singh Sagoo, office-bearers of the United Forum of Industry and Traders and representatives of industrial units.

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During the meeting, the Adani Group’s survey team shared details of the gas requirements of industrial units, potential connections and the proposed expansion of the pipeline network. MoUs are also signed with units interested in taking PNG connections while other industries will be taken up as the process progresses.

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Sagoo said a joint meeting of the Focal Point Extension Association and the United Forum of Industry and Traders would soon be held with senior Adani Group officials. The company is expected to present details of the project, including the gas supply system, pipeline network and plans to expand coverage according to the requirements of industries.

For industries that rely on a steady fuel supply, the move could ease concerns over availability and logistics.

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