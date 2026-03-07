Jalandhar industrialists stuck in Qatar reach Frankfurt

Industrialists from Jalandhar, who had been stranded in Qatar amid the ongoing Iran-Israel and the US conflict have been rescued and sent onward to Frankfurt, Germany.

Ashwani Kumar, a hand-tool exporter and active member of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said his nephew Arjun Kumar was among those stuck in Qatar along with several other exporters from the city.

He said the group was rescued late last night and transported by road to Saudi Arabia from where they boarded a flight to Frankfurt. “They had been stranded in Qatar for several days due to the disruption in air travel caused by the conflict. Last night, they were moved to Saudi Arabia by road and from there they boarded a flight to Frankfurt. ,” Kumar said.

The exporters were scheduled to participate in one of the world’s largest exhibitions for the hand-tool industry being held in Germany from March 3 to March 6. Kumar said the event is an important global platform for the industry. “Participating in such exhibitions helps exporters connect with new buyers and expand their markets. Since they could not reach Germany on time, it will impact potential business opportunities,” he said.

Other industrialists, who were stranded in Qatar included Vaibhav Malhotra, Raghav Shoor, Keshav Shoor, Jotinder Singh Bhatia, Inder Pal Singh and Gurjit Singh Bhatia, among a few others.

According to Kumar, the group had been stranded in Qatar for nearly five days, during which their accommodation and food were arranged by the authorities.

Meanwhile, another traveller from Jalandhar Anuja Sharma continues to remain stranded abroad. Sharma, who recently got married, had travelled to Dubai with her husband and was scheduled to return to India on February 28. However, the sudden disruption in air travel left the couple unable to return home.

She said she had also booked tickets for March 5, but those were cancelled as well. “It's frustrating. We just want to reach home as soon as possible,” she said.