Jalandhar infertility specialist is secretary Secretary of Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India

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Dr Jasmine has over three decades of clinical experience. She has been actively involved in providing advanced care in obstetrics, high-risk pregnancies, infertility management and minimally invasive gynaecological procedures. She is currently working as an IVF specialist at Nova IVF, where she claims to have performed more than 10,000 IVF cycles. With vast experience in modern reproductive techniques, including advanced procedures such as laser hatching, she has developed expertise in managing complex and failed IVF cases, bringing hope to countless couples.

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Dr Jasmine is currently serving as the president of the Women Doctors Wing, Punjab, where she is actively working for the professional empowerment of women doctors across the state. She has also served as Professor with IMA National. Currently, serving as vice president of the Punjab Medical Council.

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The new FOGSI team has also taken charge. Dr Seema Pasricha has assumed the role of president and Dr Jaswinder Bhatia as Finance Secretary. The newly-appointed team took over responsibilities from the previous office bearers - Dr Amita Sharma, president, Dr Oberoi, Finance Secretary, and Dr Seema Pasricha, who served as Secretary in the outgoing team.