Jalandhar: Inter-services hockey championship from March 31

Jalandhar, March 26
The 68th Inter-Services Hockey Championship is scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 3 at Astroturf Hockey ground, Jalandhar Cantt. Two teams from the Indian Army and one each from the Navy and the Indian Air Force will participate in the championship. A total of six matches will be played in four days and the finals are scheduled to be held on April 3.
The astroturf hockey ground at Jalandhar Cantt is a Federation of Indian hockey global category certified field and is the perfect venue for the prestigious tournament.
Earlier, the 38th edition of the Surjit Hockey Tournament and the Western Command Hockey Championship were organised on this ground. Selected players from this championship will represent the inter-services in the National Hockey Championship later this year.
The inter-services were the national champions in 2020. Veteran services players will also be honoured in this championship by the Vajra Corps.
